21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get 21Vianet Group Inc. alerts:

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) opened at 5.81 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock’s market capitalization is $653.63 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/21vianet-group-inc-vnet-upgraded-by-morgan-stanley-to-overweight.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 363,257 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,830,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after buying an additional 1,666,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers’ servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.