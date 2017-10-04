$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) will report sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $12.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $13.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APC. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $78.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) opened at 49.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The company’s market cap is $27.61 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $73.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,156 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 1,363.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 12.5% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

