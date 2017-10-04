19,972 Shares in Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 69.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $162,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 77.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf Company alerts:

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) opened at 14.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Callaway Golf Company has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf Company will post $0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

In other news, insider Jennifer L. Thomas sold 19,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $268,951.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 31,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $443,674.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $956,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,388. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/19972-shares-in-callaway-golf-company-ely-purchased-by-laurion-capital-management-lp.html.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.