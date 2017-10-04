184,900 Shares in National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Purchased by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 184,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. National CineMedia makes up about 1.9% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.31% of National CineMedia as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 1.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 121,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National CineMedia by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder American Multi-Cinema, Inc. sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $18,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ NCMI) traded up 0.95% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,016 shares. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $450.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.56%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements.

