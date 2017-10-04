13,179 Shares in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 118,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE ETY) traded down 0.215% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.615. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,461 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It holds investments in various sectors, such as air freight and logistics, auto components, banks, beverages, biotechnology, capital markets, chemicals, communications equipment, containers and packaging, distributors, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and services, household durables, Internet software and services, machinery, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, software, specialty retail, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, road and rail, multi-utilities, Internet and direct marketing retail, and information technology services.

