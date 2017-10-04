12,600 Shares in Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) Acquired by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Group One Trading L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Nuvectra Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTR. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectra Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nuvectra Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuvectra Corporation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Nuvectra Corporation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectra Corporation during the second quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Drees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,109.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvectra Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectra Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nuvectra Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nuvectra Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. 7,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuvectra Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company’s market capitalization is $140.69 million.

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. Nuvectra Corporation had a negative net margin of 232.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nuvectra Corporation will post ($4.77) earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvectra Corporation Profile

Nuvectra Corporation is a neurostimulation company that focuses on helping physicians to improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Company’s Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System (Algovita) is the Company’s commercial offering and is Conformite Europeene (CE) marked and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs.

