106,504 Shares in Invesco PLC (IVZ) Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco PLC by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 300,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco PLC by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco PLC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,424,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco PLC by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 438,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco PLC by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 760,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco PLC alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Invesco PLC in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Invesco PLC in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Invesco PLC in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

Invesco PLC (NYSE IVZ) traded up 0.11% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 188,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Invesco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Invesco PLC had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco PLC will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “106,504 Shares in Invesco PLC (IVZ) Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/106504-shares-in-invesco-plc-ivz-purchased-by-zurich-insurance-group-ltd-fi.html.

Invesco PLC Profile

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.