-$0.21 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Diana Shipping inc. posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping inc. will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diana Shipping inc..

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping inc. had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 122.29%. The firm had revenue of $37.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Diana Shipping inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered Diana Shipping inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Diana Shipping inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping inc. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping inc. by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 76,650 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping inc. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,348,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 476,967 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping inc. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) traded down 1.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 818,442 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. The firm’s market cap is $324.63 million. Diana Shipping inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.20.

Diana Shipping Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in the ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s operating fleet consisted of 48 dry bulk carriers, of which 23 were Panamax, four were Kamsarmax, three were Post-Panamax, 14 were Capesize and four were Newcastlemax vessels, having a combined carrying capacity of approximately 5.7 million deadweight tonnage (dwt).

