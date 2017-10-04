-$0.06 EPS Expected for Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Biopharmx Corp (NASDAQ:BPMX) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biopharmx Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Biopharmx Corp posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biopharmx Corp will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biopharmx Corp.

Get Biopharmx Corp alerts:

Biopharmx Corp (NASDAQ:BPMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Biopharmx Corp had a negative net margin of 28,405.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,847.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Biopharmx Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Biopharmx Corp in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc purchased 250,000 shares of Biopharmx Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biopharmx Corp by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,478,338 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Biopharmx Corp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 14,096,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 1,282,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its stake in Biopharmx Corp by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 503,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 395,424 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “-$0.06 EPS Expected for Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) This Quarter” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/0-06-eps-expected-for-biopharmx-corp-bpmx-this-quarter.html.

Shares of Biopharmx Corp (NASDAQ:BPMX) opened at 0.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $23.10 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. Biopharmx Corp has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Biopharmx Corp Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biopharmx Corp (BPMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.