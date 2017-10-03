Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZYNE. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) opened at 8.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The firm’s market cap is $115.20 million. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $23.57.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.42) earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatments for patients with high unmet needs. Its development pipeline includes two product candidates: ZYN002 and ZYN001. ZYN002 is a synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.
