Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) PT Set at $15.00 by Roth Capital

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been assigned a $15.00 price target by Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ZYNE) opened at 8.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The stock’s market cap is $115.20 million. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.42) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatments for patients with high unmet needs. Its development pipeline includes two product candidates: ZYN002 and ZYN001. ZYN002 is a synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.

