Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $3.89 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 288.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 713,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,368,000 after buying an additional 312,863 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 42,150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,262,000 after buying an additional 181,027 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,861,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,567,000 after buying an additional 169,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,695,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 239,418 shares in the company, valued at $13,203,902.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,440 and have sold 75,700 shares valued at $4,171,150. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) traded up 4.0568% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.0201. 3,548,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9148 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

