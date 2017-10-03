Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Holdings in HCA Holdings, Inc. (HCA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,443 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in HCA Holdings were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in HCA Holdings by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of HCA Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 14.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 37.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of HCA Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of HCA Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on shares of HCA Holdings from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE HCA) traded down 0.36% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 306,376 shares. HCA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.62.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. HCA Holdings had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Holdings, Inc. will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $171,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,556.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,450 shares of company stock worth $529,309. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

HCA Holdings Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, formerly HCA Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

