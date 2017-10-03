Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its target price upped by Leerink Swann from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. Leerink Swann currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) opened at 38.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The firm’s market cap is $966.32 million.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 309.76% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 238.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post ($3.65) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 29.5% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

