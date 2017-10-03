Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 15,830 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. Adobe Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe Systems worth $39,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. FMR LLC increased its position in Adobe Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,647,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,041,950,000 after buying an additional 1,651,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,445,217 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,871,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,998,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,808,783,000 after acquiring an additional 943,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,516,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,539,679,000 after acquiring an additional 234,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 31.5% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $857,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe Systems Incorporated alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $127.50) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) opened at 147.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.89. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $157.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 15,830 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/zevenbergen-capital-investments-llc-sells-15830-shares-of-adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe.html.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $281,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,382 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Systems Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.