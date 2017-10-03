News articles about Zep (NYSE:ZEP) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zep earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 42.7787548286092 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Zep (NYSE:ZEP) remained flat at $20.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. Zep has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zep (ZEP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/zep-zep-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

Zep Company Profile

Zep Inc is a consumable chemical packaged goods company, providing a variety of chemicals and related products and services that help professionals maintain, clean and protect their assets. The Company markets its products and services under brand names, including Zep, Zep Professional, Zep Commercial, Zep Automotive and other Zep Inc brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Zep Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zep Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.