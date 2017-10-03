AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Get AB SKF alerts:

Shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) opened at 21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AB SKF (SKFRY) to “Buy”” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-ab-skf-skfry-to-buy.html.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF is a supplier of products, solutions and services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. The Company’s services include technical support, maintenance services, condition monitoring, asset efficiency optimization, engineering consultancy and training. The Company’s segments include Industrial and Automotive.

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.