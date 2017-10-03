Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomas Cook Group (NASDAQ:TCKGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Thomas Cook Group Plc provides leisure travel services. The Company owns, operates and manages travel agencies, tour operators and car hire agencies, as well as owning their own aircraft fleet, cruise ships and resort properties. Thomas Cook Group Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) opened at 2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Thomas Cook Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

