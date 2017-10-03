Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) opened at 3.20 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $512.76 million. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter worth approximately $937,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

