Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LDCOY) to Hold

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (NASDAQ:LDCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Group is a global company operating in the hospitality and betting markets with the leading brand names of Hilton and Ladbroke. The group intends to enhance shareholder value by maximising its prime position in these international markets both of which are expected to experience significant long-term growth. They have two operating divisions-Hilton International which owns the rights to the Hilton name outside the USA and Ladbrokes Betting and Gaming which is one of the world’s largest commercial off-track betting and gaming organisations. “

LDCOY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LDCOY) opened at 1.67 on Monday. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The stock’s market cap is $3.20 billion.

About Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail and Digital. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over-the-counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as other sports and by machines.

