Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Calpine Corporation (CPN)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Calpine Corporation by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Calpine Corporation by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calpine Corporation by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calpine Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calpine Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack A. Fusco sold 949,525 shares of Calpine Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $13,977,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Fusco sold 348,100 shares of Calpine Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $5,127,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,419.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on Calpine Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Calpine Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calpine Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Calpine Corporation from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $15.00 price target on shares of Calpine Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calpine Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Shares of Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) opened at 14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.28 and a beta of 1.02. Calpine Corporation has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Calpine Corporation had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calpine Corporation will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calpine Corporation Profile

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

