Zacks: Brokerages Expect PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will announce $5.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.46 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $22.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Scotiabank set a $24.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) remained flat at $26.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,540 shares. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The company’s market capitalization is $2.95 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 167.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

