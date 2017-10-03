Zacks: Brokerages Expect MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MobileIron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). MobileIron reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MobileIron will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MobileIron.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. MobileIron had a negative net margin of 32.67% and a negative return on equity of 136.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

In other MobileIron news, VP Daniel C. Fields sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 423,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,388.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Fields sold 52,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $197,483.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 423,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,849.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 87,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MobileIron during the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Unterberg Capital LLC raised its position in MobileIron by 18.0% during the second quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 124,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MobileIron by 26,262.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in MobileIron during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) traded up 1.32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 676,664 shares of the company traded hands. MobileIron has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $287.39 million.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc (MobileIron) provides a mobile information technology (IT) platform for enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content and devices. The Company’s solution provides enterprise security. The MobileIron Platform combines security and enterprise mobility management (EMM) tools, including mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) capabilities.

