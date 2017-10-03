Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atento S.A. (ATTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) to report $485.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atento’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.50 million. Atento posted sales of $443.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atento will report full year sales of $485.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atento.

Get Atento S.A. alerts:

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Atento had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATTO. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Atento from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atento in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atento S.A. (ATTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.89 Million” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-atento-s-a-atto-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-485-89-million.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atento by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,739,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,063,000 after buying an additional 390,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,924 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,622,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,635 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,523,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) traded up 0.85% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,950 shares. Atento has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.03.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is a provider of customer-relationship management and business-process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services and solutions in Latin America. The Company offers a portfolio of CRM BPO services, including customer care, sales, collections, back office and technical support. The Company operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas and Brazil.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.