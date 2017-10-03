Zacks: Analysts Expect W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W.R. Berkley Corporation’s earnings. W.R. Berkley Corporation reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W.R. Berkley Corporation.

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. W.R. Berkley Corporation had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 5,233.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,534,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336,836 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 33.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,564,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 888,016 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 5,691.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 683,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 672,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,724,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,181,000 after purchasing an additional 482,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 703.9% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 431,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 377,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) traded up 0.91% during trading on Friday, hitting $67.35. 254,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. W.R. Berkley Corporation’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

W.R. Berkley Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About W.R. Berkley Corporation

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

