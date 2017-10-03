Yelp Inc (YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.49 Million

Analysts predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will report sales of $220.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.90 million. Yelp posted sales of $186.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $220.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.29 million to $866.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $958.26 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Yelp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America Corporation raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.31 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) opened at 44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 279.05 and a beta of 1.34. Yelp has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $44.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81.
Yelp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the local business review company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $566,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $162,525.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,404.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,768,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 18,650.0% during the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,750 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 98.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Yelp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Yelp
Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.