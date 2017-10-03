Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Stake Held by Barings LLC

Barings LLC maintained its stake in shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Yandex N.V. comprises 1.0% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Yandex N.V. worth $38,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in Yandex N.V. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP acquired a new position in Yandex N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,895,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex N.V. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Yandex N.V. by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after buying an additional 584,275 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Yandex N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price objective on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. VTB Capital raised shares of Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex N.V. from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yandex N.V. from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Renaissance Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price target (up from $17.20) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex N.V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Shares of Yandex N.V. (YNDX) traded up 3.03% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. 1,651,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. Yandex N.V. has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Yandex N.V. had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. Yandex N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yandex N.V. will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V. Company Profile

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

