Yahoo! Inc. (AABA) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.71

Shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.71 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 3,333,526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AABA shares. B. Riley dropped coverage on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yahoo! from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.48.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. The company’s market cap is $65.05 billion.
Yahoo! declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Yahoo! in the 2nd quarter worth $128,338,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the 2nd quarter worth $108,960,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the 2nd quarter worth $9,534,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the 2nd quarter worth $3,364,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.
Yahoo! Company Profile
Altaba Inc (the Fund), formerly Yahoo! Inc, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to track the combined investment return of the Alibaba Shares and the Yahoo Japan Shares it owns. Alibaba Shares represent an approximate 15% equity interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba), and its Yahoo Japan Corporation ((Yahoo Japa) Shares represent an approximate 36% equity interest in Yahoo Japan.
