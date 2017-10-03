Yahoo! Inc. (AABA) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.71

Shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.71 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 3,333,526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AABA shares. B. Riley dropped coverage on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yahoo! from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.48.

Get Yahoo! Inc. alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. The company’s market cap is $65.05 billion.

Yahoo! declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Yahoo! in the 2nd quarter worth $128,338,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the 2nd quarter worth $108,960,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the 2nd quarter worth $9,534,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the 2nd quarter worth $3,364,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Yahoo! Inc. (AABA) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.71” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/yahoo-inc-aaba-hits-new-52-week-high-at-67-71.html.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Altaba Inc (the Fund), formerly Yahoo! Inc, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to track the combined investment return of the Alibaba Shares and the Yahoo Japan Shares it owns. Alibaba Shares represent an approximate 15% equity interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba), and its Yahoo Japan Corporation ((Yahoo Japa) Shares represent an approximate 36% equity interest in Yahoo Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Yahoo! Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yahoo! Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.