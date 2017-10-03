Xcerra Corp (XCRA) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Financial Contrast

Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ: XCRA) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both small-cap technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Xcerra Corp alerts:

This table compares Xcerra Corp and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcerra Corp 9.78% 16.40% 11.90% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 11.61% 11.88% 9.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Xcerra Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Xcerra Corp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xcerra Corp and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcerra Corp $390.77 million 1.37 $34.79 million $0.42 23.38 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $738.99 million 2.11 $125.75 million $1.20 18.32

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Xcerra Corp. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcerra Corp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Xcerra Corp and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcerra Corp 0 5 0 0 2.00 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

Xcerra Corp currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.38%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.04%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Xcerra Corp.

Risk & Volatility

Xcerra Corp has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Xcerra Corp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcerra Corp

Xcerra Corporation is a provider of test and handling capital equipment, interface products, test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The Company operates through six segments: Semiconductor Test, Semiconductor Handlers, Contactors, PCB Test, Probes/Pins and Fixtures. The Semiconductor Test segment includes operations related to the design, manufacture and sale of automated test equipment for the semiconductor industry that is used to test system-on-a-chip, digital, analog and mixed signal integrated circuits. The Semiconductor Handlers segment includes operations related to the design, manufacture and sale of test handlers used in the testing of integrated circuits. The Contactors segment includes operations related to the design, manufacture and sale of test contactors. The PCB test segment includes operations related to design, manufacture and sale of equipment used in the testing of bare and loaded printed circuit boards.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging and surface mount technology solutions. The Expendable Tools segment manufactures and sells expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. It offers capital equipment and expendable tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes and power modules. Its customers primarily consist of semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers and automotive electronics suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcerra Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcerra Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.