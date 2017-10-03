Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Receives Buy Rating from UBS AG

UBS AG reissued their buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, 247wallst.com reports. The firm currently has a $174.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $149.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.28 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Wynn Resorts, Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts, Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Union Gaming Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.28.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ WYNN) opened at 147.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.79. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $150.15.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 165.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matt Maddox sold 42,900 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.44, for a total value of $6,153,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 350,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,288,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 3,000 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,351 shares of company stock worth $9,621,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited during the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 228,967 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited during the second quarter worth about $5,666,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

