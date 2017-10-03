World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in World Fuel Services Corporation were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services Corporation by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in World Fuel Services Corporation by 17.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services Corporation by 15.3% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in World Fuel Services Corporation by 38.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE INT) opened at 35.29 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.95.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. World Fuel Services Corporation had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corporation will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised World Fuel Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of World Fuel Services Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, SVP Carlos M. Velazquez sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $231,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,758.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Corporation Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation is engaged in providing aviation, marine and land energy, logistics and technology solutions to customers and suppliers around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Aviation, Marine and Land. In its Aviation segment, the Company offers fuel and related products and services.

