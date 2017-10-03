Woodstock Corp Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS AG set a $90.00 price objective on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) traded down 0.137% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.225. 2,896,605 shares of the stock traded hands. Schlumberger N.V. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.079 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is 1,538.58%.

Schlumberger N.V. Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

