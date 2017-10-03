Williams Jones & Associates LLC Has $7.26 Million Position in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance Corporation were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance Corporation by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,300,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 240,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in New Mountain Finance Corporation by 94.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 96,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance Corporation by 16.4% in the first quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance Corporation by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance Corporation in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/williams-jones-associates-llc-has-7-26-million-position-in-new-mountain-finance-corporation-nmfc.html.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE NMFC) remained flat at $14.25 on Tuesday. 51,912 shares of the stock were exchanged. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $50.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. New Mountain Finance Corporation had a net margin of 65.22% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMFC shares. BidaskClub cut New Mountain Finance Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.