Williams Jones & Associates LLC Continues to Hold Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC maintained its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

WTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) traded down 0.16% on Tuesday, reaching $863.63. 6,707 shares of the company were exchanged. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $815.04 and a 52 week high of $948.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $860.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $865.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.53.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.66. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.20 million. Analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post ($10.75) earnings per share for the current year.

White Mountains Insurance Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 17th that allows the company to repurchase 500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through a dutch auction. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company’s principal businesses are conducted through its insurance subsidiaries and other affiliates. Its segments include OneBeacon, HG Global/BAM and Other Operations. The OneBeacon segment consists of the operations of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd.

