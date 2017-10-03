Williams Jones & Associates LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,068 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. AHL Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 66,055 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 29,808.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,589 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $674,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $162,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maya Leibman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,003.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,476 shares of company stock worth $3,159,738 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) traded up 3.426% on Tuesday, hitting $49.365. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318,625 shares. American Airlines Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.255 and a beta of 0.99. American Airlines Group also was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,841 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 221% compared to the typical daily volume of 574 put options.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group, Inc. will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

