Williams Capital Lowers Scana Corporation (SCG) to Sell

Williams Capital downgraded shares of Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Scana Corporation’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCG. BidaskClub raised Scana Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Scana Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Scana Corporation from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Gabelli downgraded Scana Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Scana Corporation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.06.

Shares of Scana Corporation (SCG) opened at 48.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32. Scana Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. Scana Corporation had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scana Corporation will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Scana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Scana Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scana Corporation Company Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

