WEX (WEX) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

Headlines about WEX (NYSE:WEX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WEX earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.796865466345 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

WEX (WEX) opened at 111.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49. WEX has a 52-week low of $97.26 and a 52-week high of $122.91.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. WEX had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post $5.27 EPS for the current year.

WEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other WEX news, Director James Neary sold 2,390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $244,377,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George W. Hogan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,400,333 shares of company stock worth $245,543,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

