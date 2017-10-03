Western Union Company (The) (WU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,314,661 shares, a decline of 4.6% from the August 31st total of 45,384,257 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900,863 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Union Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Western Union Company (The) from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Western Union Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Western Union Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Western Union Company (The) alerts:

In other news, EVP John David Thompson sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $472,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Union Company (The) during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in Western Union Company (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Western Union Company (The) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Western Union Company (The) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Union Company (The) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Western Union Company (WU) opened at 19.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Western Union Company (The) had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 92.41%. Western Union Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Union Company will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Western Union Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Western Union Company (The) (WU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/western-union-company-the-wu-sees-large-decline-in-short-interest.html.

Western Union Company (The) Company Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.