Western Ast Clymr Infl Lkd Sc & Incm Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (WIA)

Western Ast Clymr Infl Lkd Sc & Incm Fd (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Western Ast Clymr Infl Lkd Sc & Incm Fd (NYSE:WIA) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,363 shares. Western Ast Clymr Infl Lkd Sc & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

Western Ast Clymr Infl Lkd Sc & Incm Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income for its shareholders. Capital appreciation, when consistent with current income, is its secondary investment objective.

