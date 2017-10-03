Westar Energy, Inc. (WR) Upgraded to Outperform by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Westar Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Westar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westar Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Westar Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westar Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) opened at 50.36 on Monday. Westar Energy has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Westar Energy had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $609.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westar Energy will post $2.50 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Westar Energy’s payout ratio is 67.23%.

In other news, VP Larry D. Irick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $127,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,611,715. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Westar Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Westar Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc is an electric utility. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson. Its subsidiary, Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE), provides these services in south-central and southeastern Kansas, including the city of Wichita.

