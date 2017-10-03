West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE WST) traded down 1.70% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,926 shares. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8,884.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,805,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,749,000 after buying an additional 5,740,426 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,340,000. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14,908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 413,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 410,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,440,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,637,000 after buying an additional 392,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,670.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,114,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

