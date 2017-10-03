Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) Receives $15.66 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendy’s Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Longbow Research raised shares of Wendy’s Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.23 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 4.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wendy’s Company (WEN) traded up 1.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 1,764,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Wendy’s Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $320.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wendy’s Company will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Wendy’s Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

About Wendy’s Company (The)

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

