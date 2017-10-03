Wells Fargo & (WFC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.906741872457 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Wells Fargo & (NYSE WFC) traded up 0.20% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,405,089 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.97. Wells Fargo & has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Wells Fargo &’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & will post $4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Vetr raised Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

