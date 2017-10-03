Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.24 Million Position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.45% of Aqua Metals worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 2,063.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,082,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,556 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aqua Metals by 519.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 178,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aqua Metals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Aqua Metals by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 74,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 68,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQMS. ValuEngine cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ AQMS) opened at 6.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $130.06 million. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current year.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc is engaged in the business of recycling lead through a process that the Company developed and named AquaRefining. The Company’s AquaRefining process focuses on providing for the recycling of lead acid batteries (LABs) and the production of lead. AquaRefining uses bio-degradable aqueous solvent and an ambient temperature electro-chemical process to produce lead.

