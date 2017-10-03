Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (UUP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSE:UUP) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,322 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 62,250 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish by 1,198.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,089,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,636 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSE:UUP) opened at 24.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

