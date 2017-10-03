WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $163.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WellCare Health Plans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.23.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) opened at 171.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.03. WellCare Health Plans has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $184.88.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.29. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post $7.00 EPS for the current year.

In other WellCare Health Plans news, Director Glenn Md Phd Steele, Jr. sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $1,440,076.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,012.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth A. Burdick sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total transaction of $1,481,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,768.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

