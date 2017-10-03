Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) in the last few weeks:

9/20/2017 – Synchronoss Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – Synchronoss Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

9/20/2017 – Synchronoss Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

9/19/2017 – Synchronoss Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2017 – Synchronoss Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2017 – Synchronoss Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) opened at 10.69 on Tuesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $495.72 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.