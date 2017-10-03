Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE: COO):

9/18/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Cooper Companies had an impressive run on the bourse over the last six months. The company ended third-quarter fiscal 2017 on a solid note, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both lines. The Cooper Companies has always seen impressive results at its CooperVision business segment. Notably, the segment banks on the platforms of MyDay, Clariti and Biofinity silicone hydrogel lenses. The CooperSurgical segment also delivered strong sales in the quarter. The company provided strong guidance for fiscal 2017. However, the dampening outlook for the CooperSurgical segment indicates looming concerns. Furthermore, intensifying competition in the contact lens space will continue to increase pricing pressure. Cooper Companies has completed the acquisition of Procornea in the recent past. This added a leading ortho-k technology to Cooper Company’s lens portfolio and marked its foray in the emerging myopia controlled markets.”

9/12/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $267.00.

9/12/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

9/12/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $251.00.

9/1/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

8/24/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $251.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cleveland Research.

8/17/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2017 – Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE COO) traded down 0.18% on Tuesday, hitting $240.12. 423,160 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.54. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.73 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.33 and a 200-day moving average of $228.36.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Remmell sold 9,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $2,309,187.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,973.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.65, for a total transaction of $394,956.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,270. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

