Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG):

10/3/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00.

9/26/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chipotle shares have underperformed the industry in the last three months. We note that throughout 2016 Chipotle’s results continued to be affected by the negative publicity related to the food-borne illnesses. Though the company is on the road to recovery, still, it will take some time to completely restore its economic model and customers’ trust and consequently build sales. A string of new food safety concerns may further thwart performance. Nevertheless, marketing initiatives combined with the ongoing improvements in the customer experience, improved digital ordering channels along with increased focus on menu innovation should aid in bringing back customers. Furthermore, adoption of new food safety protocols and changes in the board is expected to reap results in the long term. However, higher costs are expected to hurt margins, while a soft consumer spending environment in the U.S. restaurant space might limit revenue growth.”

9/25/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our Buy rating and $435 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as 3Q17 (September) nears an end.””

9/20/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at Cowen and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

9/1/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/25/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $335.00.

8/24/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00.

8/24/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/24/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $510.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $315.00.

8/16/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

8/4/2017 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chipotle’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4% and rose notably on a year-over-year basis. Revenues rose 17.1% to $1.17 billion and but missed the consensus mark by over 1%. Throughout 2016, Chipotle’s performance continued to be affected by the negative publicity linked with the food-borne illnesses. Though Chipotle’s recovery plan to restore its economic model and customers trust to build sales along with efforts to enhance guest experience have started bearing fruit, a fresh round of food-safety scare has once again raised alarming questions. In fact, Chipotle shares have underperformed the industry over the last three months. Nevertheless, various sales and technology driven initiatives undertaken should entice customers. Still, higher costs are likely to impact margins, while a choppy sales environment in the U.S. restaurant space might limit revenue growth.”

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.99. 823,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.11 and a 12-month high of $499.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post $7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

