Webster Bank N. A. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation makes up about 4.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $28,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $1,807,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 231,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,470,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $88,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,918.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) traded up 0.32% on Tuesday, hitting $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,470 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average is $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $346.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.82. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.05 and a 1-year high of $93.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $62.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 111.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS AG set a $75.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank set a $86.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Vetr cut Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.17 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $85.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $70.00 price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

